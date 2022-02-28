HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) will be expanding the reach of its culinary arts program with a new mobile classroom.

The college has received a $147,000 Skills Capital Grant to buy a food truck that will be used as an educational tool for HCC students and the community.

According to the award letter, HCC will purchase and outfit a “mobile food lab” that will support both credit and noncredit culinary arts programs and also incorporate other areas of study including nutrition, health, business, and entrepreneurship.

“It’s not our intention to sell food out of the truck as a means to generate revenue,” said HCC professor Warren Leigh, co-chair of the culinary arts program. “We’re not going to set up on the corner and sell tacos and hot dogs. We are absolutely going to cook in it, but the main purpose is to engage the community. At the same time, our students will gain experience in food truck operations.”

Students will be able to learn how to manage a food truck business and work in a smaller space than a traditional restaurant kitchen. The truck will have cameras in the cooking area and a flat-screen TV on the outside so people can watch the food being prepared.

The food truck industry has seen rapid growth during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of these operations offer specialty foods and provide culinary graduates and entrepreneurs the opportunity to go into business without the investment needed for a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The truck is expected to arrive and begin operations later in 2022.