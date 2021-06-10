HCC celebrates Pride Month with flag raising

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College will celebrate pride month and put its support of the LGBTQ+ community on display Thursday with the raising of the pride flag on campus.

Tt will be the first time in the institutions 75-year history they fly the rainbow flag.

HCC President Christina Royal, the state’s first openly queer community college president, will preside over the ceremony at 1 p.m. near main entrance to the Frost and Donahue buildings.

“When I first started as president of HCC, someone asked me if I planned to be a visible, out president,” Royal said in a Pride Month message to faculty and staff earlier this week. “My answer was yes, although the fact that this was a question to be pondered, and it was in 2017, reflects that there is still work to be done to fully actualize what so many LGBTQ+ activists fought for and continue to advocate for: the right to love who you want to love without consequence, and the right to express who you are without reprieve.”

“Since we live in an area where many individuals identify as LBGTQ+, it may be easy to forget that there is progress to be made, not simply in our world but in our region,” Royal said. “Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate our history, our progress, and ultimately to show appreciation for our LBGTQ+ colleagues, friends, family, and community.”

The flag will fly for the rest of the month.