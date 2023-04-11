HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re thinking of a career in the culinary arts or want to expand your cooking skills, HCC is hosting an open house to give the public an idea of programs available at the college.

The open house and tasting event is being held on Thursday, April 20, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race Street, Holyoke.

The Holyoke Community College Culinary Arts programs offer degrees and certificate options, non-credit job training and personal enrichment classes in everything from food preparation to restaurant management. The HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute has four modern kitchens, a bakery, hotel lab, and student-run dining room.

Guest will be offered tours of the kitchens, meet HCC culinary arts faculty and staff, and learn about programs and enrollment.

“Our talented students will be in the kitchens cooking and baking, and the delicious dishes they whip up will all be available for sampling,” said chef Sofia Bilgrami, co-chair of the HCC Culinary Arts program. “I would encourage anyone interested in baking, pastry arts, or cooking in general to come to this event and discover what makes the Culinary Arts program at HCC so special.”

HCC has received recognition for the quality of their culinary program including being named 50th among the Best Culinary Schools in America, and ranked third in New England after Johnson & Wales in Providence, R.I. and Southern Maine Community College in Portland. Best Choice Schools cited HCC for the quality of its one-year certificate and two-year associate of arts in science degree programs in culinary arts, as well as its 20,000 square-foot culinary arts facility, which opened in downtown Holyoke in 2018.