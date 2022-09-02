HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– A series of cannabis industry training courses will be offered at Holyoke Community College (HCC) beginning September 9, 2022.

The Cannabis Education Center is partnering with Green Path Training, an accredited RVT, or Responsible Vendor Trainer, in providing the programs. All businesses in Massachusetts licensed by the Cannabis Control Commission are required to provide RVT for cultivators, managers, and employees involved in the handling and sale of marijuana for adult and/or medical use.

The fall schedule is as follows:

Cannabis Core: Foundations of the Industry: Sept. 9-10, Oct. 1-2, Oct. 29-30, Dec. 10-11(Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Zoom)

Cultivation Assistant: Session 1: Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9; Session 2: Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18. (Sundays, 4:30-6 p.m., Zoom and asynchronous online classes):

Extraction Technician: Oct 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5 (Saturdays 10-11:30 a.m. Zoom and asynchronous online classes)

Culinary Assistant: Oct 18, Oct. 20, Oct. 25, Oct. 27, Nov. 1, Nov. 3 (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. First two classes over Zoom, the rest in-person at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St., Holyoke)

Patient Services/Retail Associate: Nov. 5, Nov. 6, Nov. 12, Nov. 13, Nov. 19, Nov. 20 ( Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m – 1 p.m. over Zoom)

All classes meet over Zoom on Saturdays and Sundays. The cost of the Cannabis Core training is $599; career track programs are $799. Scholarships are available to those who qualify.

Register online at the HCC website or call Julia Agron at 413-335-6540.