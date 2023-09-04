HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Holyoke Community College (HCC) is offering two non-credit classes in interior design and stone wall construction beginning this week.

Residential Interior Design I is a seven-week program that meets on Wednesday nights from September 6 until October 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development.

Students will learn how to design and decorate residential environments and individualize according to a client’s tastes. The classes will include design theory, the steps to designing a room from beginning to end, color, style, materials, wall and floor coverings, window treatments, accessories, lighting, and furnishings trends.

Dry Stone Wall Construction is a one-day program that meets on Saturday, September 9, (rain date Sat. Sept. 16) from 9- 4 p.m. at Stanley Park in Westfield.

Students will learn techniques to creating beautiful, mortar-less field stone walls and more. The class covers basic tools, styles, foundations, and stone types. During the class students will tear down and rebuild a stone wall. Tools will be provided but students must bring their own work gloves and safety goggles.

The cost of the residential interior design course is $179 and the dry stone wall construction is $150. To register for these and other classes, go to the HCC website or call 413-552-2500.