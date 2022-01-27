HCC offering free hotel industry training

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local colleges are responding to the national labor crisis with special programs to help get students ready to jump into the work force.

Holyoke Community College has launched a hospitality training program to try and get workers out the door to support the struggling tourism industry.

From EMT training to customer service, local colleges are stepping up to get more people prepped and ready for the workforce especially as businesses suffer from staffing shortages during the pandemic.

“I think it’s important for individuals to realize the time for training is now, if you are changing your career, or are new to the work force now is the time to engage. Training means a connection to a job.” Jeff Hayden, VP of Business and Community Services at HCC

State funding has allowed Holyoke Community College to provide free job training to anyone interested in learning a wide variety of industries including hospitality. This classroom at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute is used for hands-on, in-person training course to learn hotel operations.

“I think a program like this is very significant in that it connects the employer with the future employees.

We want them to get a job, to get a better job, and do their job better.” Jeff Hayden, VP of Business and Community Services at HCC

Hayden adds that in addition to the training participants will learn workplace skills, resume building, interviewing, and even make connections with local employers.