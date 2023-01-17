HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For people working in the restaurant industry who are looking to upgrade their skills, Holyoke Community College (HCC) has a free program that might be of interest.

The college will be offering both daytime and evening editions of its free, line-cook training course at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, beginning Jan. 23 and Jan. 31. The program is taught both online and in person at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute at 164 Race St.

The six-week evening program runs Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to March 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The five-week, daytime program runs Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 31 to March 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The classes are open to not only people currently working in the business, but is available to unemployed or underemployed persons interested in starting new careers.

“We usually have a mix of young people entering the job market for the first time and people who are re-entering the job market, looking for a second career,” said Maureen McGuinness, assistant project coordinator for culinary arts programs. “The course is perfect for anybody who’s looking for a job and has a passion for food and the dining industry.”

Students will learn knife skills; how to prepare stocks, soups, sauces, desserts, poultry, fish and meat; culinary math and measurements; moist and dry heat cooking methods; as well as workplace soft skills, such as building a resume and searching for jobs.

For more information, please contact Laura Smith, HCC job placement assistant and career development counselor, at lsmith@hcc.edu / 413.552.2833, or fill out the online inquiry form.