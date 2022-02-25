HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold a free Introduction to Manufacturing Techniques program beginning on Monday, February 28.

The program offers both morning and afternoon sessions over two or three weeks: Group 1 classes meet Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon until March 10; Group 2 meets Monday through Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. until March 17.

The classes are in person and will be held at the Picknelly Adult & Family Education Center (PAFEC) at 206 Maple St., Holyoke. For more information or to sign up, contact Paul Sheehan at psheehan@hcc.edu/413-437-0062 or fill out the inquiry form online.

The classes will include general manufacturing processes and principles, math skills for manufacturing, problem-solving strategies, quality control standards, career expectations and professional behavior. Students will be connected to area employers and receive job placement assistance through HCC and MassHire Holyoke.

The program was created in collaboration with local businesses to help meet their employment and training needs and received $50,000 from the state.

The second round of two and three-week classes (Groups 3 and 4) begins March 28.