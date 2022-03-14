HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three cannabis industry trainings will be held at the beginning of April through The Cannabis Education Center at Holyoke Community College.

The three courses will provide an overview of the cannabis industry, specifically in Massachusetts, and is here to help people who are looking for general knowledge on cannabis. The 12-hour introductory course will be held over Zoom from April 2-3 from 9 am to noon and 1-4 pm. During the four sessions, students will talk and interact with cannabis experts and guest speakers to look at the plant, multiple cannabis products, the endocannabinoid system, laws and many more topics.

The cost for the Cannabis Core training is $599 and the Industry-specific course training is $799. If you would like to register you can go to hcc.edu/cannabis-core.

The second course set to run is the Cannabis Extraction Technician training, which is set for April 2 and goes through April 23. This course will meet over Zoom on Wednesdays from 10-11 am and has a self-guided online portion. In this class, students will learn the basic information that is needed to work in a cannabis extraction laboratory. This will include how to extract molecular components of cannabis and hemp.

Lastly, the third course is Cannabis Culinary Assistant training. This class will be held in person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from April 19 until May 10 from 6 to 9 pm in the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. In this course, students will be responsible for cooking, baking, and infusing cannabis into products. This course will teach the cooking and baking techniques in order to make edibles. Along with this course, they prepare for employment opportunities and a chance to earn a SERV Safe certification.