HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Holyoke Community College (HCC) continues with its summer program of free job training with a culinary class specifically for English language learners.

The course, “MassSTEP ESOL Culinary Arts,” begins Monday, July 17, and runs through August 25 at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race Street. Classes are held Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The program is open to adult residents of Massachusetts who are learning English and are at the intermediate level.

The program is 180 hours and includes knife techniques, cooking methods, culinary math and measurements, workplace etiquette, resume building, and job searching. Students will earn workplace certifications including ServSafe Manager, Food Handler, and Alcohol. The course also includes English language learning and career preparation.

“This hands-on training is an exciting opportunity for students to begin a new career in culinary and hospitality, advance into higher-level roles, or continue studying culinary and hospitality at the college level,” said Pesha Black, director of ESOL at HCC. “Our alumni have gone on to work in restaurants, food service, and hotels, and started their own entrepreneurial ventures. We work with over two dozen local employers eager to hire qualified graduates as food preparers, line cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts and hostesses, and hotel workers.”

The program is free thanks to a grant from the Adult & Community Learning Services division of the Massachusetts Dept. of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE). For more information or to enroll call 413-561-7280 or email: mlozada@hcc.edu.