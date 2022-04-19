HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Students planning to take courses this summer or fall at Holyoke Community College (HCC) can begin registering now.

The summer classes will be two seven-week sessions beginning May 24: Session I (May 24-July 8); Session II (July 11-Aug. 26).

There are several options for fall semester classes. Full 15-week semester classes begin Tuesday, September 6. There will be three accelerated flex start sessions: Flex Start I classes start on Sept. 6 and run for seven weeks; Flex Start II classes begin Monday, Sept. 26, and run for 12 weeks; Flex Start III classes begin Monday, Oct. 31, and run for seven weeks.

HCC is lifting their mask mandate on Friday, May 20, but students are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enroll in all classes.

For more information on courses, schedules and admissions, go to the HCC website.