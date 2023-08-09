HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– If you or anyone you know is considering enrolling at Holyoke Community College (HCC) for the fall, the college is offering a way to get the entire process done in one day.

HCC will hold “Registration Express” for the Fall 2023 semester on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Monday through Friday, Aug. 21-25 in the HCC Campus Center.

Persons interested in enrolling can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid — all in one day.

“Enrolling in college can feel overwhelming,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC director of Admissions. “Registration Express puts all of the resources new students need in one place.”

The Saturday event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Campus Center on the main campus at 303 Homestead Avenue, Holyoke. Students who can’t attend on Saturday or need additional time to finish their steps can also return when Registration Express continues August 21-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Aug. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Full-term, 14-week fall classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 5. HCC has two additional fall flex start dates: Sept. 25, for 12-week classes, and Oct. 30, for 7-week classes.

Get more information on Registration Express or other ways to register contact the HCC Admissions by phone at 413-552-2321 or email: admissions@hcc.edu, or go to the HCC website.