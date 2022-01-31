HCC to offer free childcare services for students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College will soon offer free child-watch for parents working towards their college degrees.

“Itsy Bitsy Child Watch” will open in March. The program will offer free, short-term care to children six weeks to 12 years old. The pilot phase is being funded through a 100,000 allocation in the 2022 state budget, secured by state Sen. John Velis.

Parents will need to sign up in advance and remain inside on the Homestead Avenue campus while their child is in the program.