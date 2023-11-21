CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey was in Franklin County Tuesday to greet walkers as they concluded the 14th Annual March for the Food Bank.

The governor and organizers were there to talk about how food insecurity is impacting our state as we head into the holiday season. An empty shopping cart being pushed 43 miles from Springfield to Greenfield, a symbol to sound the alarm on food insecurity here in the state.

“The need has grown for even this year by 10% or more for people who are relying on emergency food that is coming through the Food Bank of Western Mass.,” said Monte Belmonte. “Food is a human right. You cannot survive without food.”

According to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 1 in 3 people face food insecurity here in Massachusetts. That’s 1.8 million people across the Commonwealth and numbers from the state show that western Massachusetts has the highest rate of food insecurity, with 41% of people not being able to put enough food on their table.

The issue only being made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing crisis, and even inflation. Governor Maura Healey says we need to support our local food banks.

I think that we learned the significance of our food banks, this summer in particular through the severity of the storms. The disruption of those food banks literally meant the disruption to needed food supply. Governor Maura Healey, (D)-Massachusetts

The two-day fundraising hike had a goal set to raise $500,000 for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, which would be 1.5 million meals.

We are impatient we want to solve hunger and sometimes the government moves too slowly. But being here and supporting this effort means that we will raise close to half a million dollars or more and it will mean food that will go to families who are in desperate need. Especially working families. Congressman James McGovern, (D)-Massachusetts

To find out how you can support the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, click here.