CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Healey-Driscoll administration is focusing on the need for firearm dealer inspections throughout the state by offering training to local police departments.

The main goal of this new training is to deepen the understanding among local authorities on state and federal firearm laws to keep communities safe from gun violence. It additionally aims to strengthen the gun-dealer inspection process and prevent illegal firearm trafficking.

Training kicked off on February 15th and is expected to continue into the month of March. Over 300 officers have already enrolled, including some in Chicopee, who are expected to complete the course at an unconfirmed future date.

It is a multi-agency effort, involving the Municipal Police Training Committee, Massachusetts State Police, the Dept. of Criminal Justice Information Systems and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Training topics include Mass. Licensing authority inspection responsibility, record keeping & transfer/sales requirements, assault weapon identification, and much more. According to the Dept. of Criminal Justice Information Systems, 357 active state-licensed gun dealers operate in 162 Massachusetts cities and towns.