SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thrill seekers this Halloween are being cautioned by health experts to be careful if they have a heart condition.

Many haunted house attractions warn people not to enter if they have health problems. A cardiologist at Baystate Health told 22News that it is possible a haunted attraction could lead to a heart attack but it is rare.

Dr. Amir Lotfi told 22News, “Fight or flight symptoms kick in and what do I mean by that? When suddenly your blood pressure goes up, your adrenaline kicks in and your blood pressure goes up, your heart rate goes up. In those events you will have to take some caution.”

Dr. Lotfi adds that again a heart attack under these circumstances is very rare because at a haunted attraction your body is ready for the scare.

