SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 47 years as a pediatrician at Pioneer Valley Pediatrics, Dr. Richard Segool will retire from his practice and the Health New England Board.

Dr. Segool treated several generations of children in western Massachusetts and helped pave the way for the Health Board to be the only local not-for-profit hospital health plan based in the area, according to a Health New England statement.

Dr. Segool practices in Longmeadow, Enfield, and at his home in Suffield. He will still see patients once a week but is taking a big step back from his work.

In honor of his legacy, Health New England presented a $100,000 grant to help with maternal and infant care. The grant was provided to the Baystate Division of Midwifery and Community Health’s “Community Connections Program.

Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health, along with Richard Segool and Richard Swift, President and CEO of Health New England Courtesy: Hartling Consulting

Dr. Segool has helped guide Health New England as it evolved into the only local not-for-profit hospital-owned health plan in the region. He has served on its Board of Directors since then, retiring in December 2022, and readying to retire from private practice.