CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss two out of the four nursing homes that are set to close.

Northeast Health Group is closing four western Massachusetts facilities on June 6th. But what’s next for the residents is still up in the air.

• Chapin Center in Springfield

• Willimansett Center West in Chicopee

• Willimansett Center East in Chicopee

• Governor’s Center in Westfield

Senator John Velis is planning to tune into the hearing for Willimansett Centers East and West in Chicopee. He said there has been conflicting information about where the roughly 300 residents will go. “They were told by one of the facilities that the option for them is to go to Pittsfield and if Pittsfield doesn’t work they can go to Boston.”

A hearing is also set for Thursday at 6 p.m. for Chapin and Governor’s Centers. All four facilities are owned by the non-profit Northeast Health Group. In the past, the Florida-based company warned a two-bed cap per room would be “financially devastating”.

While Senator John Velis stands behind the requirement put in place because of Covid, Representative Bud Williams is calling for a year-long pause. “We’re in a different place now. Maybe that should apply, but I know here the impact of what it does to limited space here in western Massachusetts.”

The Massachusetts Senior Care Association, which represents nearly 400 nursing and rehabilitation facilities echoed that sentiment saying in part, “These closures have been driven, in part, by the state’s so-called ‘reconfiguration requirements’ but also by our severe staffing crisis, which we believe will continue to be existential for providers across long term care.”

However, Katie Murphy the President of the Massachusetts Nurses Association said you can’t put profit over patients. “See if there’s any way they can keep these facilities open so that patients would have beds and the whole healthcare team would be able to maintain jobs.”

To attend the Zoom meetings: