SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In day two of hearings, the state’s Department of Public Health will host a phone conference Thursday night to discuss the closure of the two other nursing facilities, Chapin Center and Governor’s Center.

Northeast Health Group has proposed to close four facilities on June 6th as the families of residents are already trying to relocate their loved ones. Wednesday night there was a hearing for the closure of Willimansett Centers East and West. There DPH explained the review process in the closure.

A spokesperson for Northeast Health Group explained the closure was because of a requirement implemented last year. That limited the number of patients to two per room. Adding they had to discharge patients when the healthcare group’s waiver wasn’t approved.

“This new requirement alone resulted in the loss of $7.2 million in revenue across the four homes over the last 12 months. Additionally, new minimum staffing requirements added additional costs of approximately $600,000,” said Heather Berchem of Northeast Health Group.

Berchem said Northeast Health Group will be dissolved after the four facilities close. Among those expected to speak on behalf of Mayor Springfield Thursday includes Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

Based on the Department of Public Health’s findings, they will either approve of the closure plan or provide the facility with a comment on the closure plan within 14 days.

Another hearing is slated for Thursday evening for nursing homes, Chapin Center in Springfield, and Governor’s Center in Westfield.

To attend the Zoom meeting for nursing homes, Chapin Center in Springfield, and Governor’s Center in Westfield: