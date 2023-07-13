BOSTON (WWLP) – A hearing on a bill that could limit new gas lines being put into the ground is scheduled at the State House Thursday.

Springfield State Representative Bud Williams has filed a proposed moratorium on “new gas system expansion.” There will be a testimony on the bill heard Thursday by House members of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy.

The bill would stop any new fuel facility from being built or any gas lines being extended unless required for the safety of the public until at least 2026. It would also prevent utility companies from putting gas lines through towns where they do not actively operate in.

There has been recent controversy in Longmeadow, Eversource is looking to construct a new gas pipeline running from Longmeadow to RiverFront Park. Eversource says this is necessary to replace aging pipes and keep customers’ energy needs met.