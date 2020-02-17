Heart Health Month: Ask the doctor your questions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – February is Heart Health Awareness Month and 22News is working for you to help answer your questions.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women. The good news is that advances in medicine and personal lifestyle choices are helping those with the disease live longer, and preventing it from developing in many other people.

Tuesday on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m., we will have two doctors in our studio live answering your questions. Both doctors are from the Heart & Vascular Program at Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Steven DiPillo, a cardiologist at Baystate Medical Practice – Northampton Cardiology

Dr. Siavash Saadat, a cardiac surgeon at Baystate Medical Center

If you have a question, email 22News at reportit@wwlp.com.

Love your Heart News: