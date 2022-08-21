SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An emotional meeting between a mother and the organ donor recipient whose life was saved with her daughter’s heart.

Katrin Kroyer and Brandy Spence met for the first time Sunday, crossing state lines because they share a special connection. Katrin, with a stethoscope in hand, listening to a familiar sound only a mother would know, her daughter’s heart now beating in Brandy’s chest.

Katrin’s daughter, Anya Karlsson, was only 22-years-old when she died in a motor vehicle accident in 2018. Katrin told 22News, “Losing Anya, there is just no pain like losing a child. No mother should have to go through that.”

But out of tragedy there was a second chance at life.

“Grateful. I am grateful to even have this heart,” said Brandy Spence, the heart donor recipient. “My children prayed, and I prayed to God too. I said ‘all I want to do is watch my kids at least graduate’ and I got a heart…. It was a miracle. It was a miracle.”

A miracle that saved not only Brandy’s life, but the lives of four other people as well. Brandy had a life-threatening heart condition and had been on the organ donor recipient list for just under a year, until she received the life-saving organ transplant.

“I am extremely proud at this point to know that she has saved five people. She was that kind of person, she would do anything for anybody,” Kroyer told 22News.

An emotional first time meeting, reuniting a mother with her daughter’s heart and knowing that it will beat on.