CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory remains effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8 p.m. Sunday. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees.

The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for the chance of scattered thunderstorms Monday evening, and likely strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday.

Sunday should be the peak heat of our heat wave. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will make the air feel like 100 degrees. There is the chance for a scattered thunderstorm after 5 p.m. A few showers or storms are possible Sunday evening. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s. The high humidity will continue through the evening & overnight hours.

Monday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 70s. It may not hit 90 degrees on Monday, it will still be a warm and humid day. Plan on on scattered strong to severe thunderstorms scattered throughout the day. There may even be a few thunderstorms during the Monday morning commute. The storms will be most widespread during the early-mid afternoon. Have an indoor alternative to any outdoor plans on Monday. Be ready for damaging wind, hail, and heavy downpours. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler and drier air arrives Monday night & Tuesday!