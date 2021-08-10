Heat advisory to impact western Massachusetts Wednesday and Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a heat advisory in effect starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Thursday is going to be even worse.

A heat advisory for western Massachusetts will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, This heat advisory has been issued because the heat indices will be between 95 to 99 degrees.

Hotter and more humid weather is expected on Thursday, which an excessive heat watch for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties has been issued. This will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The difference between this and the heat advisory is how high the heat index will get. The heat index will be upwards of 105 degrees, meaning that Thursday will be dangerously hot outside.

With this heat expected, it is important to remember how to stay safe in the heat. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two important things to keep an eye out for. They present themselves in different, but somewhat similar ways.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms:

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Weakness

Headache and dizziness

Fainting

Cold and clammy skin

Nausea

Fast, weak pulse

Heat Stroke Symptoms:

Heatstroke is characterized by a high body temperature over 103º F,

Skin that is hot and flushed

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

Nausea

Vomiting

Racing pulse

Rapid breathing

Some people also experience seizures, slurred speech, delirium, and agitation

You should call 911 and get to a cool, air-conditioned place immediately. Cooling centers will be open in Hatfield and Northampton.

According to the National Weather Service, to prevent any heat-related illnesses on a hot and humid day, you should: