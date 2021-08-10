Heat advisory to impact western Massachusetts Wednesday and Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a heat advisory in effect starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Thursday is going to be even worse.
A heat advisory for western Massachusetts will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, This heat advisory has been issued because the heat indices will be between 95 to 99 degrees.
Hotter and more humid weather is expected on Thursday, which an excessive heat watch for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties has been issued. This will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The difference between this and the heat advisory is how high the heat index will get. The heat index will be upwards of 105 degrees, meaning that Thursday will be dangerously hot outside.
With this heat expected, it is important to remember how to stay safe in the heat. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two important things to keep an eye out for. They present themselves in different, but somewhat similar ways.
Heat Exhaustion Symptoms:
- Heavy sweating
- Muscle cramps
- Weakness
- Headache and dizziness
- Fainting
- Cold and clammy skin
- Nausea
- Fast, weak pulse
Heat Stroke Symptoms:
Heatstroke is characterized by a high body temperature over 103º F,
- Skin that is hot and flushed
- Throbbing headache
- Dizziness
- Confusion
- Loss of consciousness
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Racing pulse
- Rapid breathing
- Some people also experience seizures, slurred speech, delirium, and agitation
You should call 911 and get to a cool, air-conditioned place immediately. Cooling centers will be open in Hatfield and Northampton.
According to the National Weather Service, to prevent any heat-related illnesses on a hot and humid day, you should:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- Don’t forget to check up on relatives and neighbors, especially if they are elderly