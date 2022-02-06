Heat and energy bills on the rise

Many smart thermostats include optional motion-activated displays, such as local weather forecasts, cooling and heating patterns and analog or digital clock displays.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The winter months normally bring an added expense for people living in New England when it comes to heating bills. However, due to the current supply chain issues, that expense is growing.

The US Energy Information Association predicted retail prices for energy will reach at, or near multi-year highs across the country. And those increases will happen even if temperatures at 10 percent warmer than forecasted.

Dawn Bellows and Tyler Williams from Westfield invested in a new thermostat to try to keep track of heating bills.

“Just because I felt like our bills.. we live in a condo but still seemed really expensive. I’d say at least 100 dollars more a month,” Bellows said.

Joshua Bedoya also from Westfield is noticing an increase in more than one bill.

“I feel like I’m using even less than I would have before and the heating bill has gone up including water as well I’ve noticed that,” Bedoya said. “It’s all just going up nowadays.”

There are ways to help save energy and lower heating bills. Such as switching to LED Lights which use 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs, or lowering your thermostat when you’re out of the house.

