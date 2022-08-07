CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is that time of the year, now especially this weekend, when you have to keep an eye on your health when it comes to heat.
Heat-related illnesses occur every year and can sometimes lead to death if not treated right away. It is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion which include
- Feeling dizzy or fainting
- Excessive sweating
- Cool or clammy skin
- Muscle cramps
These signs can also be related to dehydration. If you experience any of these it’s important to get to a cool, air conditioned place, drink lots of water and take a cool shower or apply an ice pack on yourself.
The most dangerous when it comes to heat illnesses is a heat stroke. Some signs of a heat stroke include:
- Throbbing headache
- Not being able to sweat
- Red hot skin
- Loss of consciousness
If you experience any of these call 911 immediately.