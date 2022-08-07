CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is that time of the year, now especially this weekend, when you have to keep an eye on your health when it comes to heat.

Heat-related illnesses occur every year and can sometimes lead to death if not treated right away. It is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion which include

Feeling dizzy or fainting

Excessive sweating

Cool or clammy skin

Muscle cramps

These signs can also be related to dehydration. If you experience any of these it’s important to get to a cool, air conditioned place, drink lots of water and take a cool shower or apply an ice pack on yourself.

The most dangerous when it comes to heat illnesses is a heat stroke. Some signs of a heat stroke include:

Throbbing headache

Not being able to sweat

Red hot skin

Loss of consciousness

If you experience any of these call 911 immediately.