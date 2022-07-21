CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 8PM Thursday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.
Heat Exhaustion Symptoms:
- Feeling faint or dizzy
- Excessive Sweating
- Cool, pale or clammy skin
- Rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
- Nausea or vomiting
If you suspect someone has Heat Exhaustion then get them to a cool, air-conditioned place. Have them drink water if they’re conscious and have a cool shower or use a cold compress.
Heat Stroke Symptoms:
- Throbbing headache
- No Sweating
- Red, hot and dry skin
- Rapid, strong pulse
- May lose consciousnesses
- Nausea or vomiting
If you suspect someone has Heat Stroke then call 911 immediately.