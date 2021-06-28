Heat index to reach between 98 and 104 degrees Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7 p.m. Wednesday for heat indices reaching near 100 degrees.

The oppressive heat and humidity continues with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. With the high humidity it’ll feel like 100 degrees Monday afternoon. The heat index values will be between 98 and 104 degrees during the afternoon on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! CALL 911

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF A HEAT STROKE

They include:

a headache.

dizziness and confusion.

loss of appetite and feeling sick.

excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin.

cramps in the arms, legs and stomach.

fast breathing or pulse.

a high temperature of 38C or above.

being very thirsty.

Mayo Clinic describes a heat stroke as:

“A condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures. This most serious form of heat injury, heatstroke, can occur if your body temperature rises to 104 F (40 C) or higher.

Heatstroke requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death.”

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE A HEAT STROKE