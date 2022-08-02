CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures getting into the 90s this week, some long-time temperature records could be in jeopardy across western Massachusetts.

The big story going through the rest of the week is going to be the heat with high temperatures in the 90s.

Some of the hottest temperatures we have seen for daily records this week are 97 degrees for Wednesday set back in 2006, 95 degrees for Thursday set back in 1944 and 100 degrees for Friday set back in 1955.

The one that could be in jeopardy is Thursday which is 95 degrees set back in 1944.

Some of our weather models have highs getting into the upper 90s Thursday which would break the 78-year-old record.

Some tips to keep yourself cool in the heat are to wear light clothing, drink plenty of water and stay in the shade and under the air conditioning.

The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is. With WWLP mobile apps, you can be in the know, but choose to focus and limit your notifications to what you care about.

Features: