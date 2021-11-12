Heath Fire assists in putting out fire in Vermont

WHITINGHAM, Vt. (WWLP) – The Heath Fire Department was called to assist in a fire in Vermont Thursday afternoon.

According to the Readsboro Fire Department, at around 4:11 p.m. crews were called for mutual aid to help put out a fire in Whitingham, Vermont.

The Captain of Whitingham Fire Department told 22News the house on fire was located at 1098 Wilmington Cross Road. The residents were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Heath Fire Department is approximately 20 minutes from the location of the fire in Vermont.