Heating bills increase due to rising energy prices

(WWLP) – About 20-percent of Americans struggled to pay their energy bill in full at least once in 2021, as we begin another month of winter energy prices are only going to get higher.

Already, 18-percent of Americans keep their homes at an unhealthy or unsafe temperature to keep their heating bills affordable. Analysts say inflation is only making things worse.

Heating bills are 30-percent higher than they were last year thanks to price increases on oil, electricity and natural gas. There are some things you can do to try and keep the bill low like sealing any cracks or gaps around doors and windows or lowering your water heater’s temperature.

There are also a number of assistance programs from the state and federal government for people struggling to pay.

State and federal heating bills assistance: