CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day travel is expected to be very busy this year, 22News is working for you with what drivers need to know ahead of the long holiday weekend.

22News spoke with officials from AAA Northeast who told us that peak travel times are this Thursday between 2 and 6 p.m., and then Friday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Gas prices may change base on the tropical storm Idalia near the coast of Florida, which is forecasted to become a hurricane by tomorrow and hit land Wednesday.

“The main concern is if it makes landfall between the Texas and Louisiana Coast, that is where some of the big refineries are located,” says Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “If there was a big impact there then we would very likely see an up tick in gas prices in the short term just because so much our national infrastructure is dependent on that region.”

AAA Northeast also adds to be on the look out for road work that may still be happening in your area. Roadways that are usually congested during travel times include the Mass Pike, I-495, and 295.