GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We have seen a lot of rain, and the recent rainfall has been effecting local produce throughout the region this summer.

Last year it was the drought, but this year it’s the exact opposite and unfortunately, it’s too much rain this time as these storms have taken a toll on some of the fruit and veggies.

Over the course of the summer in 2022, many local farms had trouble because of low soil moisture and increased operating costs due to the drought. This summer, farms across the Pioneer Valley have struggled with an excess of rain.

Atlas Farm’s Assistant Manager, Jessica Robinson told 22News that following heavy rainfall it’s been difficult to harvest many of the berries because they won’t store as well when wet, “It’s been a difficult year this year, the rain has been definitely effecting how things can be harvested, especially during berry season, it’s hard to harvest berry’s in the rain. What really has effected everything this year was the hard frost we had a couple of weeks ago that’s really gonna effect the fruit production in the area which is a shame.”

Robinson told 22News that some of the best produce that’s available this time of year at Atlas Farm are greenhouse tomatoes, summer squash, all sorts of greens and much more. Berry’s and fruit are still available at Atlas Farm but unfortunately rain is expected to return later in the week.