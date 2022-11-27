CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-holiday weekend is wrapping up on Sunday, which means there’s likely to be heavy traffic as travelers head home from their holiday celebrations.

AAA had predicted that this year’s Thanksgiving travel would mark the third busiest year since 2000. Most people who traveled for the holiday plans did so by driving.

With expected road congestion on Sunday, AAA recommends hitting the roads before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m. to avoid congestion. The worst time to travel is between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Drivers should also be mindful of road conditions, and drive carefully in inclement weather.