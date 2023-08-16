AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is scheduled to inspect transmission line rights-of-way in several communities beginning Wednesday.

Residents may see a blue and white helicopter with tail #N411DD from 8 a .m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, through Friday, weather permitting. The following locations in western Mass. will be inspected:

Agawam

Amherst

Ashfield

Becket

Belchertown

Blandford

Chicopee

Conway

Dalton

Deerfield

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Erving

Granby

Granville

Greenfield

Hadley

Hampden

Hancock

Hinsdale

Holyoke

Lanesborough

Lee

Lenox

Leverett

Longmeadow

Ludlow

Montague

Northfield

Otis

Pelham

Peru

Pittsfield

Plainfield

Russell

Shelburne

Shutesbury

South Hadley

Southampton

Southwick

Springfield

Sunderland

Warwick

Wendell

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

Windsor

The crews are assessing any issues that may threaten electric reliability and ensure they’re properly addressed.