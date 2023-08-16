AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is scheduled to inspect transmission line rights-of-way in several communities beginning Wednesday.
Residents may see a blue and white helicopter with tail #N411DD from 8 a .m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, through Friday, weather permitting. The following locations in western Mass. will be inspected:
- Agawam
- Amherst
- Ashfield
- Becket
- Belchertown
- Blandford
- Chicopee
- Conway
- Dalton
- Deerfield
- East Longmeadow
- Easthampton
- Erving
- Granby
- Granville
- Greenfield
- Hadley
- Hampden
- Hancock
- Hinsdale
- Holyoke
- Lanesborough
- Lee
- Lenox
- Leverett
- Longmeadow
- Ludlow
- Montague
- Northfield
- Otis
- Pelham
- Peru
- Pittsfield
- Plainfield
- Russell
- Shelburne
- Shutesbury
- South Hadley
- Southampton
- Southwick
- Springfield
- Sunderland
- Warwick
- Wendell
- West Springfield
- Westfield
- Wilbraham
- Windsor
The crews are assessing any issues that may threaten electric reliability and ensure they’re properly addressed.
