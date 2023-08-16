AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is scheduled to inspect transmission line rights-of-way in several communities beginning Wednesday.

Residents may see a blue and white helicopter with tail #N411DD from 8 a .m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, through Friday, weather permitting. The following locations in western Mass. will be inspected:

  • Agawam
  • Amherst
  • Ashfield
  • Becket
  • Belchertown
  • Blandford
  • Chicopee
  • Conway
  • Dalton
  • Deerfield
  • East Longmeadow
  • Easthampton
  • Erving
  • Granby
  • Granville
  • Greenfield
  • Hadley
  • Hampden
  • Hancock
  • Hinsdale
  • Holyoke
  • Lanesborough
  • Lee
  • Lenox
  • Leverett
  • Longmeadow
  • Ludlow
  • Montague
  • Northfield
  • Otis
  • Pelham
  • Peru
  • Pittsfield
  • Plainfield
  • Russell
  • Shelburne
  • Shutesbury
  • South Hadley
  • Southampton
  • Southwick
  • Springfield
  • Sunderland
  • Warwick
  • Wendell
  • West Springfield
  • Westfield
  • Wilbraham
  • Windsor 

The crews are assessing any issues that may threaten electric reliability and ensure they’re properly addressed.  

