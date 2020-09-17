Helicopter inspection power lines in western Massachusetts

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents witnessed some pressure-filled inspections this morning as Eversource checked out high-voltage equipment with some high-flying equipment.

Aerial inspections of lines and equipment are being conducted by an Eversource helicopter from Thursday, September 17 through Tuesday September 22 . Thursday and Friday, Eversource is scheduled to patrol in Easthampton looking for any emerging vegetation or issues near transmission lines that may threaten reliability. A major potential threat they look for is the interaction between trees and power lines.

The aircraft will be flown between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and is a blue and white helicopter with tail # NA11DD.