Help cleanup trash along the Connecticut River

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend is the Connecticut River Conservancy’s 25th annual “Source to Sea Cleanup”.

The event takes place every fall in the month of September and was actually turned into a full month long event last year since the pandemic made it difficult for volunteers to get together. Every year there has been about 2,000 volunteers to help clean up the trash along the Connecticut River, spanning from the top of the river to the bottom.

The event helps keep the communities and ecosystems along the Connecticut River clean, but it also helps keep the Long Island Sound clean too. The Connecticut River drains into the Long Island Sound, which means any trash along the river will end up in the sound.

If you want to sign up for this event, visit www.ctriver.org.

file photo Courtesy: Connecticut River Conservancy

“So anything that we pull out of the water will not end up in the ocean. * We can decrease the amount of microplastics in any waterbody by pulling them out, by shorting them out before they actually get in the water.” Beth Bazler, Firstlight Power

Not only do individuals help out, but boy scouts and girl scouts as well as many other groups come out for this event. All cleanup groups are recommended to follow the local CDC guidelines for COVID during the event.