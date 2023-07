AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of knitters will be meeting in the Amherst Room at the Jones Library in Amherst to knit or crochet hats for babies and children who are in the state’s care.

They meet from 10 a.m. until noon every Monday until August 14th. You are invited to join.

Patterns and yarn will be available, or you can bring your own. You can also bring finished hats to drop off, during the session or to the reference desk at other times.