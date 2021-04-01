Help feed shelter animals at Dakin Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society has launched its annual pet food drive for the month of April.

Collection bins to drop-off pet supplies are available in 21 different locations throughout western Massachusetts. The drive is to help collect food for animals at Dakin Humane Society as well as its Pet Food Aid Program for families facing food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year was record-breaking for our Pet Food Aid Program,” said Dakin’s Director of Development and Marketing Stacey Price. “We disbursed over 138,000 pounds of pet food, which resulted in over 1.2 million meals for pets in homes dealing with financial challenges. That’s about five times the typical yearly amount we provide.”

She continued, “We’re seeing more of our community neighbors and friends – who never thought they’d need our services – coming to our door. These tough economic times are making it incredibly hard for people to feed their families and pets, which can lead to them making the painful decision to give up their pets to shelters. Your generous support of our Annual Pet Food Drive will allow them to feed the pets they love very much, and reinforces our goal of keeping families together.”

From April 1-30, Dakin’s Annual Pet Food Drive collection bins will be at the following locations:

Dave’s Soda and Pet City (Agawam)

Stop & Shop (Belchertown, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Greenfield, Hadley, Holyoke, Northampton, Springfield)

A.W. Brown’s (East Longmeadow)

Petco (East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Springfield)

Pet Supplies Plus (West Springfield)

Smithland Supplies (Ware, Northampton, Ludlow, Hadley)

Tractor Supply (Southampton)

Gary Rome Hyundai (Holyoke)

Animal Crackers (Greenfield)

Dakin has set up a wish list for Amazon and Chewy that can hipped directly to the animal shelter. Donations are also accepted on Dakin’s Donate Meals webpage with any amount of monetary donations. A donation of $20 will provide 40 meals.

A large blue donation bin will also be located at Dakin Humane Society located at 171 Union Street in Springfield from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. every day. The most-needed items include wet and dry cat food, wet and dry dog food, and Timothy hay for small mammals.