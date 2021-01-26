CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people struggling with hunger.

22News is partnering with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to ensure that there’s nutritious food available to anyone in need.

Your help is needed now more than ever, COVID-19 is multiplying the need for healthy food, faster than the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts can keep up.

“People that we’ve never seen before show up to these mobiles and ask questions, how can we get this food? We explain, there’s no questions asked, no ID, no nothing.” Food distribution supervisor for the Food Bank, Cheo Ramos

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts distributes healthy food to people in need throughout Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties. The food is distributed through meal sites, shelters, food pantries and mobile food banks.

22News has partnered with the food bank to help fight hunger in western Massachusetts. There are a few ways to donate. For every one dollar donated, the food bank is able to provide four meals to people right here in our community.

Ways to donate:

Make a donation online

Text ‘NEED’ to 44-321

Or mail checks to: The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts PO Box 160 Hatfield, MA 01038 Attn: Development Department Memo line: Feed Our Neighbors



Together, we can feed our neighbors and build a stronger community.