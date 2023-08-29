SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House’s annual Fill a Plate, Feed a Family Challenge is looking for donations to help families in need of food.

The Gray House is a food assistance program that provides groceries to food-insecure households throughout the Springfield area. The organization set a goal to raise $15,000 within the month of September.

To donate, visit GrayHouse.org/FillThePlate/ throughout the month of September. The Gray House encourages donors to then take a photo holding an empty plate to represent all of the families that would go hungry without The Market at Gray House and post it to social media, encouraging them to support the cause.

The Hot Table in Springfield is contributing proceeds for food assistance to The Gray House on Wednesday, September 6th. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers who purchase a meal from the Hot Table located at 1500 Main Street in Springfield, 50% of its proceeds from who present the program flyer will be donated to the Gray House.

Since 2015, more than $103,000 has been donated to the fundraising initiative.