WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Christmas approaches, one Springfield resident is hoping to bring joy to someone that may have lost some photos.

A couple months ago, Iris Delgado was outside of Bob’s Furniture in West Springfield when she found two photos on the ground. To protect them from any weather damage, she grabbed them but has been unsuccessful in finding the owner.

With just a few days before Christmas, Iris contacted 22News to hopefully bring some Christmas joy to the owner by returning them! The photos appear to be older and show a child on Santa’s lap and a woman and her child hugging.

If these are your photos, you can contact Iris at 413-629-8366 to retrieve them.