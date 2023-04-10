PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for some activities to do with your children over the April school vacation, MassWildlife is looking for volunteers to help stock local lakes with trout.
MassWildlife began restocking ponds in March. From April 18 to April 20, they will be stocking several lakes with help from children. The kids will learn about trout and places to fish. The trout stockings will be held at the following locations:
- April 18: Lake Quinsigamond, Worcester
Meet at 11 a.m. at Regatta Point in Quinsigamond State Park at 10 Lake Avenue North in Worcester.
- April 19: Long Pond and Little Pond, Plymouth
There will be two stocking events in Plymouth on this date. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Long Pond Boat Ramp off Clark Road. Meet at 11 a.m. at the Little Pond Boat Launch on Morton Park Road.
- April 19: Onota Lake, Pittsfield
Meet at 1:30 p.m. at Burbank Park on Lakeway Drive in Pittsfield.
- April 19: Forest Lake, Palmer
Meet at 11 a.m. at the boat ramp parking lot off River Street.
MassWildlife will be hosting a full day of activities at Forest Lake including a volunteer cleanup at 9 a.m. and a learn-to-fish class at noon. Click here to get details about these events.
- April 20: Horn Pond, Woburn
Meet at 1 p.m. at the Horn Pond Boat Ramp off Lake Avenue.
- April 20: Hampton Ponds, Westfield
Meet at 10:00 a.m. at the Hampton Ponds Boat Ramp located off Old Apremont Way in Westfield.
MassWildlife restocks local lakes, ponds and rivers each year with more than 500,000 hatchery-raised trout.