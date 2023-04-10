PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for some activities to do with your children over the April school vacation, MassWildlife is looking for volunteers to help stock local lakes with trout.

MassWildlife began restocking ponds in March. From April 18 to April 20, they will be stocking several lakes with help from children. The kids will learn about trout and places to fish. The trout stockings will be held at the following locations:

MassWildlife restocks local lakes, ponds and rivers each year with more than 500,000 hatchery-raised trout.