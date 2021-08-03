Help provide school supplies to homeless students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The school year is right around the corner and one organization is launching a program to help provide school supplies to those in need.

United Way of the Pioneer Valley announced that the “Stuff the Bus” program will bring school supplies to all homeless students in Hampden, Granby, and South Hadley. Backpacks that include pencils, pens, paper products, folders, a binder, and more will be donated to around 1,400 students in the community.

“United Way of Pioneer Valley has long been a leading investor in our children’s futures, and we are all so proud to build on our hard, crucial work with a stronger-than-ever Stuff the Bus for 2021. Last year, even in the middle of the pandemic, we were proud to reach a new milestone – delivering school supplies to all students who are homeless in our service area. Stuff the Bus was able to shine in the face of adversity, and we intend for it to keep shining,” said Paul Mina, President & CEO, United Way of Pioneer Valley.

This program is supported by sponsors, drop-off space contributors, and volunteers from the following:

PeoplesBank

Bank of America

Holyoke Mall

Fontaine Bros.

Westfield Gas & Electric

Balise Auto Group

“PeoplesBank is proud to support the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s Stuff the Bus program,” said Matt Bannister, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility for PeoplesBank. “Helping students who are homeless in our region start on a level playing field with every other child is the right thing to do.”

They are looking for the following supplies to be donated:

No. 2 pencils

Colored pencils

Markers

Index cards

Erasers

Binders

Paper

Crayons

Highlighters

Pencil cases

Pens

Glue sticks

Composition books

Rulers

Pocket folders

Post-it notes

Spiral notebooks

3-ring binders (1”)

Pencil top erasers

Hand-held pencil sharpeners

Loose-leaf notebook paper

Rulers

Donations can be made at the following locations: