Help United Way’s “Feed a Family for $50” fundraiser for anti-hunger during the holidays

(WWLP) – A donation request by United Way for Pioneer Valley, Feed a Family, provides a family of four with a Thanksgiving dinner.

Feed a Family is the United Way’s biggest fundraiser, especially now with unprecedented need throughout the Pioneer Valley.

“We’re seeing increased need. We have in all, 25 communities that get our service, have a need, not only food for families who need it.” Jennifer Kinsman, United Way for Pioneer Valley

There isn’t much time to make a donation to assure that Thanksgiving dinner for a family of four in the communities covered by the United Way of Pioneer Valley. To make a donation visit UWPV.org/feed.