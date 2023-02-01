SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New North Citizens’ Council (NNCC) is asking for public assistance as it works to set up a temporary childcare center.

A weekend fire in the North End of Springfield caused significant damage to the New North Citizens’ Council Child Care Services on Main Street, forcing them to relocate. Working with Springfield Public Schools, the NNCC has been able to use the former Brightwood School building as its temporary daycare location.

Now they’re in need of donations and some manual assistance as they prepare to re-open in the new space on Monday. “Toys, preschool toys, infant/toddler toys, educational toys, cots. we’re looking for even some manpower, we’re looking for people who are willing to come in and paint,” Childcare Program Director Elizabeth Sanabria.

Donations can be dropped off at the new location, located at 471 Plainfield Street in Springfield between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’re also welcome to call the NNCC office at 413-746-4885 to learn more about volunteering your time to help paint this weekend.

There’s additionally the option to make a monetary donation on GoFundme. NCC expresses its appreciation for any kind of help during this time.