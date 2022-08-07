CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Warm weather means people are enjoying the outdoors, but don’t forget you may run into ticks which can carry diseases like Lyme Disease.
22News is working for you with some helpful tips from the American Red Cross on how to treat a tick bite for yourself or your pet.
- Use a fine-tipped, pointed tweezer to grasp the tick at the head as close to the skin as possible
- Pull upward slowly without twisting until the tick releases its hold
- Wash the area with soap and warm water
- Apply an antibiotic wound ointment, cream or gel
- Do not try to burn, use chemicals, or petroleum jelly to remove the tick
- If you are unable to remove the tick, seek medical care