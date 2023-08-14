CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recovery and assistance efforts continue following the devastation brought on by the Hawaiian island wildfires.

The fires have destroyed at least 2,700 structures, many residential, leaving thousands of residents without somewhere to live.

The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted, working with local authorities and their partners there, to provide evacuees with housing, food and emotional support.

It’s expected that Red Cross will continue to provide help, sending in trained disaster teams from Maui, and other states across the U.S.