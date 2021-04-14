Helpline for domestic violence prevention to launch in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A helpline designed to prevent domestic violence will be launched Thursday in western Massachusetts.

The project, called “Ten to Ten,” is a free, confidential helpline for people who abuse or may abuse their intimate partner, will be the first helpline of its kind in the United States. Similar programs exist in Australia and the United Kingdom.

The helpline will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 365 days a year. The project is part of a national movement that seeks to increase non-criminal responses to intimate partner violence. The Ten to Ten helpline is a collaboration between the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, Behavioral Health Network, and Growing a New Heart.

The toll-free number is (877)-898-3411.