CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An iconic retail store in Chicopee will close its doors at the end of December.

The closure of The Herbarium marks the end of an era for the residents of Chicopee and the surrounding areas. For more than 45 years, The Herbarium has been a staple in the community, providing customers with herbal and nutritional supplements.

However, it’s all coming to an end now, Kathleen Duffy, the founder of the Herbarium, announced on Facebook, “It is with great regret and sadness that we must announce that we will be closing its doors on December 31st.” Duffy explained in the post that the closure is the result of economic forces, changes in shopping patterns, and supply issues.

Duffy expressed her sadness in the post, acknowledging the impact the store has had on its loyal customers. “We are so grateful for everything you have given us. Your friendship and trust mean the world to us.”

The goal of the shop since it opened in 1978 has been to help people using the power of plant medicine. “Through the years we have seen thousands of people get better, recover, and improve their lives with simple herbal teas and formulas,” expressed Duffy.

